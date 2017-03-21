Does Lindsey Graham understand that Americans must come before the undocumented?

Re “Help Americans before you help the undocumented” letter by Judith Platt.
Thank you, Ms. Platt.
Sen. Lindsey Graham has fallen off the wagon, as have many others. We can not help our “wounded warriors,” our homeless, and our children because we help so many undocumented immigrants.
Graham has not realized that he is in a state that threw Hillary Clinton under the bus. If he does not begin to follow the wishes of our state’s citizens, he is going to find himself running for mayor of the small town of Central.
Jack Dearhart, North Myrtle Beach
