We must force Congress to save Medicare

Our country celebrated the 50th anniversary of Medicare just over a year ago, yet Congress is attempting to totally re-do this highly successful, though imperfect program.
We must not let this happen.
The Medicare voucher system, also known as premium support, will certainly increase out-of-pocket expenses for the 984,348 Medicare enrollees in South Carolina, as well as future participants in our state who have for all of their working lives paid into this program with the expectation of a basic, reasonable health care plan which they would be able to utilize once they retired.
The rising costs of health care is a problem for Americans of all ages and political views. It should be a bi-partisan issue and handled responsibly.
During the campaign, Donald Trump pledged to protect Medicare and acknowledged its importance to older Americans who depend on it. We are now depending on Congress to uphold that promise and protect Medicare.
Louisa Morris-Williams, Murrells Inlet
