Want to take action? Here’s how to help kids in need

On March 9, six members of the Horry community were sworn in by the Honorable Ronald Norton as volunteers in the Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program. Ten individuals overall completed the training. They join a dedicated group who serve as a voice for abused and neglected children throughout the area.
Those taking part in the ceremony included Barbara Landrum, Jeanie Daniels, Debbie Chentnik, Sondra Burrell, Brian Kaspzryk and Brian Puglsey. Others who completed the training were Katie Rudy, Gabriela Smith, Tashia Holmes and Kerri O’ Halloran.
The newly appointed guardians ad litem join other volunteers who have been trained to advocate for foster children in the Family Court system. Using one-on-one advocacy, GAL volunteers ensure that children’s needs are recognized and their best interests are considered in the courtroom and community.
Program volunteers get to know the children they represent as well as the people involved in their lives, including the staff at GAL, foster parents, teachers and school counselors. They also attend court hearings and report their findings to the judge.
If you are compassionate and have a desire to help children in need, please consider serving as a volunteer with the Guardian ad Litem Program. To do so, you must be at least 21 years old, be able to pass background and reference checks, and successfully complete the free, 30-hour training. The next training session for Horry County will be held on Tuesdays from March 28 to April 25. Each session runs from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
If you are interested in learning more about becoming a GAL volunteer and the rewards that come along with serving as the voice of a child, please contact Erin Marshall at erin.marshall@admin.sc.gov or (843) 347-9750. You can also get more information and download an application by visiting www.Horry.scgal.org.
The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is a member of the National Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Association, a network of more than 900 GAL programs serving children in 49 states and the District of Columbia.
Erin Marshall, Conway
