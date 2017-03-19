It was Obama, not Trump, who changed America for the worse

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia Pause

0:53 Five things to know about Gale Sayers

1:12 Mom-and-pop motels in Myrtle Beach remain while larger developments take over the shore

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son

2:42 How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy