It was Obama, not Trump, who changed America for the worse

Re “When do we cease being America?” column by John M. Crisp.
Mr. Crisp suggests that President Trump has a plan to take over America and follow the playbook of Adolph Hitler.
I would offer to Mr. Crisp a contrarian view that the Obama administration took over America for eight years and fundamentally changed the country's values and founding philosophies. As Crisp states on his last paragraph, people woke up after eight years and realized what their country had gradually become. And so, enough Americans voted out a party that was radically transforming the culture and values of this country -- and voted in someone who promised to return this country to the values that have been the foundation for greatness for so long.
They rejected governmental interference in almost all facets of life: Laws decreed by bypassing the Constitutional process and authority; regulation snuffing the competitiveness out of business and handcuffing the economy; little to no attention to stopping the terrorist regimes seeking to destroy us; adding millions to the roles of the unemployed who have given up looking for work.
And, by far, the most negative policy of opening our borders to anyone who wants to come here without vetting or ability to be self sufficient and unloading our tax dollars to any and all who need social programs while many Americans have a hard time with daily living obligations.
No Mr. Crisp, it is not about waking up in four years to see what America has become, it is about the fact that we are already awake and made a change that was necessary to preserve our great country.
If President Trump doesn't make strides to restoring greatness, then we all will have more choices in four years.
However, your prediction has already come true, and the realization of what America had gradually become helped to elect Donald Trump.
The writer lives in North Myrtle Beach.
Comments