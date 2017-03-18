Treatment of veterans still atrocious

The Veterans Affairs health care system is no better today than it was years ago when vets were dying waiting for appointments.
I went to the local VA outpatient clinic last month and asked for pain management. I have had severe arthritis in my back for more than three years and had to retire early and go on Social Security disability. I have had three back operations (neurostimulator implants) and numerous injections by more than five doctors in the Washington, D.C. area, with no success.
I provided them my medical records, but instead of receiving a pain management appointment in Charleston, I was told this doctor was recommending I be taken off all my pain medications and have a mental health evaluation.
I will become an invalid if I don't receive my pain meds. These people should be ashamed of themselves but probably are just trying to get another bonus. So this is the treatment I get after spending six years of my life in the military?
Gerald Clark, Myrtle Beach
Comments