Help Americans before you help the undocumented

Sen. Lindsey Graham,
My grandson was born in the U.S. He’s a young American. He would like to go to college, but his parents are poor. His father was born in the U.S. and served in the military.
His grandfather was born in the U.S. and served in the military.
Would you help him fulfill his dreams, as you are doing for undocumented immigrants?
I guess my grandson wouldn't measure up for another headline for your overblown ego, but I felt compelled to voice my frustrations.
Judith Platt, Myrtle Beach
Comments