Myrtle Beach, forget the haters, you are much appreciated

As local business owners and managers, we realize that the most often heard words are complaints or criticism. Given that, we want to express our gratitude for Myrtle Beach and its staff of skilled professionals who are always willing to assist with questions and technical issues while maintaining a high level of standards. That’s crucial for our city to thrive and develop in a positive and esthetically appealing direction.
During our recent venture, building a new commercial building in Myrtle Beach, we could not have been more pleased with the incredible customer service from each of the city employees we interacted with during our project.
Mayor John Rhodes, keep the bar high and please take time to commend city employees in the planning, building and permit departments for their patience, assistance and expertise. Job well done!
Jan Michael Gunter and Langdon Gunter, III, Myrtle Beach
