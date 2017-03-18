School board members gave themselves a raise? That’s just wrong

Editor’s note: Horry County Board of Education has approved a pay raise for its members.
I am writing in opposition to the Horry County school board pay raise. Although increasing its own pay without public input is allowable due to a state law passed in 1999, I believe such action to be ethically questionable. No board, council, or publicly elected body should have that power without the consent of its constituents.
Further, I find it completely without merit to award themselves additional compensation that makes every board member more highly paid than every other school board chairperson in South Carolina. To move in this manner is arrogant and self-serving.
To then tie this raise and future ones to the compensation of Horry County Council is further proof of this arrogance. Although their positions are of great public importance, in no way is the scope of their responsibility comparable to that of County Council.
These board members were voted by the public to serve the public interests, not their own. I urge all to contact them and make your opinions heard.
William Hedgepath, Conway
