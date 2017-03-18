ACC commissioner: The Grand Strand was a great host

Dear ACC Fans:
I write to express my appreciation to the greater Myrtle Beach and Conway communities following this year’s ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Our league’s teams, coaches and fans enjoyed great competition on the court and exceptional hospitality throughout the event.
This year’s tournament would not have been possible without the remarkable support and commitment of many, including the HTC Center, Coastal Carolina University, Visit Myrtle Beach and Mayor John Rhodes. Their work, along with the entire Myrtle Beach and Conway communities, was integral to our success and we appreciate all of their efforts.
I sincerely hope everyone enjoyed this year’s tournament and the special events throughout the week. On behalf of the Atlantic Coast Conference and our member institutions, my sincere thanks.
John D. Swofford, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner
