Have road planners ever been on our roads?

I cannot believe the condition of our roads rely on the amount of money we pay for gas. Do any of the road planners drive?
Has anyone accountable ever been behind a trailer, some as big as the rigs pulling them, without any turning, stoplights or tags?
I live in a community where the road leading into it and the Legends Golf Course is treacherous. It’s not wide enough and has no curbs to prevent a void that allows a driver to over-correct and roll over.
I have requested new lines be painted, and eventually that was done. But they must have used water-based paint, as the lines are hard to see.
The car dealers in the area use it to allow customers to road test their cars. The powers that be need to awaken and start taxing the trailers and plan their roads so they can be safe.
Connie Smith, Myrtle Beach
Comments