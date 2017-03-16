Trump voters are being betrayed - by President Trump

The numbers are in, and the majority of people who voted for Donald Trump - those over 50 years old - are the ones who will be hit hardest by Trumpcare.
The Congressional Budget Office estimate gives us this scenario: A person age 64 making $26,000 per year who paid about $1700 per year under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) would pay about $15,000 per year. In other words, a 64-year-old would need to pay 58 percent of her gross salary - not take home pay - for basic health insurance. This does not include prescriptions, co-pays and out of pocket costs.
Sure, the insurance is available, but definitely not feasible. Those who have worked all their lives are being thrown to the wolves. These are the Trump voters, the ones who carried him to the White House.
He said he’d “Make America great again,” yup, if we lived in the Gilded age before women had the vote, were considered chattel, the poor lived in the streets and the Robber Barons ruled.
That ever increasing difference in the wealth of our country lad to the union wars, the rise of workers’ unions demanding better pay, hours, working conditions, and the establishment of government oversight of our food production to product safety. Read “The Jungle” by Upton Sinclair. All of these safeguards are now being dismantled under the Trump administration and the GOP.
Yup, we sure are getting great again, but for whom?
Joanne Hafter, Columbia
