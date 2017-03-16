Hospital provided desperately needed compassionate care

Thank you, Waccamaw Hospital Critical Care staff, for your kind and professional care of my husband, Bill Martin. The staff showed dedication and detailed attention to him through a difficult health care crisis. They explained their care plan in an understandable way and followed through communicating the treatment results.
I appreciate not only the professional care but also the emotional support offered through the ordeal.
It is so difficult to face critical healthcare needs of a loved one, but the facility care makes the tragic journey more tolerable.
I am incredibly thankful for the compassionate and professional care of Waccamaw Critical Care staff.
Nancy Martin, Surfside Beach
