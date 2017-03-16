GOP’s empty health reform promises must end - now

The Republican Party has had six years to come up with an alternative health insurance plan. President Trump said it might be 2018 before that health insurance would be available. Speaker Paul Ryan said the plan would be available this month.
The Republicans cannot get their act together. What they will do is give a tax credit on your tax return. Most people will not be able to pay for health insurance because they do not have enough earned income to qualify. The premiums determined by the insurance companies will set the premiums too high. They claim people with pre-existing illness will be put into pools where premiums will be too high.
Nicholas Siotka, Longs
