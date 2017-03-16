Letters to the Editor

March 16, 2017 6:50 AM

Trump preaches ‘America first’ but doesn’t practice it

Re “Trump renews promises to U.S. workers in S.C. visit” article.

President Donald Trump constantly talks about getting U.S. companies to bring jobs back to the United States. However, when Trump makes those comments, I have never heard Trump say he will bring back the jobs from countries where his and his children’s products are made.

Why should other companies bring back jobs when Trump does not indicate or say that he will bring back the jobs from his and his children’s companies?

Alvin Ezrin, Murrells Inlet

