Trumpspeak means never having to say you’re sorry, because others will do it for you

Wow. I finally have something to thank President Donald Trump for. Trumpspeak, the art of the untruth, where you can utter any outrageous remark or patently false statement and then have minions explain what you really meant. The ultimate spin, or pivot, as perfected by Kelly (Ann-swer the question) Conway. The ultimate Get out of Jail card issued to Trump.
He didn't cut down that cherry tree, he merely over-pruned!
This would merely be fodder for late night comics if it weren't for the latest serious accusation against a former president - without a scintilla of proof. Tough spinning ahead. I don't know about you, but I am really beginning to question whether Trump is fit for office.
How do you possibly reconcile all Trump's previous campaign promises of how he will fix the health care situation with the greatest of ease and best of all programs (once he dumped the Affordable Care Act with no viable substitute) with the statement, “Nobody knew health care could be so complicated.”
Seriously?
Thomas Hall, Murrells Inlet
