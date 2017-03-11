Traffic sensors would save us big bucks

To the people's representatives in Columbia:
Optimizing traffic lights is a win-win situation that is politically neutral. Many traffic lights in our cities do not have vehicle sensor controls; they operate strictly on a timer. Therefore, frequently we stop at red lights when there is absolutely no cross traffic.
This idling of vehicles wastes precious gas and pollutes the environment. If we increased the gas tax and dedicated those funds to install vehicle sensors at all red lights, the savings in gasoline would counteract the additional taxes. It would also save everyone precious time and help the environment.
Norbert Flatow, Myrtle Beach
Comments