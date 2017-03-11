Comparison between Trump and Hitler inaccurate, insulting

Re “Should we really ignore the signs about Trump and Hitler?” letter by Josh Blakey.
This morning I read a letter from another hysterical paranoid Democrat, Hilary-got-cheated supporter. In response, I do remember Hitler from my mother and father talking about him, although I was born five years after he committed suicide in Berlin as the Russians were over-running the city.
There are many fallacies in this gentleman's analogy; however The Sun News will not permit me the space to refute each errant supposition. His is an attempt to manipulate facts into circumstances.
Because Germany lost World War I and had suffered greatly under the Versailles Treaty ending the war, the Germans were desperate to embrace a nationalist who would make Germany a powerful nation again. The United States is not in that position.
When Hitler came to power in 1933, he immediately arrested his political enemies and pushed a bill through Germany's legislature that gave him emergency legislative powers. Hitler used this to form a dictatorship. President Trump has done nothing to upset the democratic processes of our government and has tolerated vicious attacks and protests from Democrats and the media without any murders or purges.
Furthermore, Germany's concentration camps were established within a month of Hitler's rise to power, and I see nothing now or in the future that indicates our president has any intentions of doing something as horrendous. Hitler didn't want all Jews out of Germany; he wanted to exterminate them.
Trump doesn't want all Mexicans and Muslims out of America; just the criminal drug dealers and undocumented immigrants from Mexican, as well as terrorists, Muslim or not, who come to this country to kill our countrymen.
Not only is this letter historically inaccurate, it extends fear propaganda encouraged by those who have an anti-Trump bias. Without taking an accurate count, there have been at least three articles of this type printed by The Sun News that I have counted; this one from a gentleman from Greenville, one from a columnist who works for the Miami Herald, and one from a local. Typical.
James Furry, Myrtle Beach
