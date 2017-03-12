Casinos could cure a lot that ails South Carolina

I am a transplant from Long Island, New York and now live in Murrells Inlet and love it.
It seems South Carolina is searching for money to fix roads, build schools, give police and teaches raises (to keep them), among other projects.
Where is this money supposed to come from, especially since it seems taxes are a dirty word?
It also appears we are afraid to tax special interests or big business.
The clergy doesn't want gambling (which goes on anyway).
Why couldn't we put a small tax on trailers, have one casino on S.C. 31 away from the beach run by the state but built by a private entity? Why should people of this state go out of state to spend their money? Plus it will give the golfers something to do after they have eaten in our restaurants.
If you don't want to play, don't go. It should be our choice. Put it to a vote.
Put a time limit on all these road projects. Give a bonus if a project is finished early and a penalty for not finishing on time.
On Sundays, there is no work being done on S.C. 707 at all. They are working somewhere else.
It also costs us millions of dollars a year to not fix our computer system that the federal government insists we fix to collect child support.
John Thorne, Murrells Inlet
