Stop whining about parking fees and lying about Myrtle Beach’s intentions

Anyone can park at beach accesses in Myrtle Beach - it’s not private!
I paid to park at beaches in New Jersey in the 1960s and in Wrightsville Beach in the early 2000s. Now, you pay to park in Myrtle Beach, as well as Surfside Beach, Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach and other areas down the coast.
Welcome to the 21st century.
All these folks in Carolina Forest and on Horry County Council trying to say we want a “private” beach, that is fake news and an outright lie.
Anyone can park and use the beach; it will cost you $10 a day. That’s life.
So they want to sue. Are you going to sue Surfside Beach as well? They charge to park at the beach. You will find out you do not have ground to stand on with your suit.
Jeff Bell, Myrtle Beach
Comments