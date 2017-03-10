Letters to the Editor

March 10, 2017 6:33 AM

Fix the roads - but don’t mess with the gas tax

There has been a lot of controversy and discussion regarding the proposal to increase South Carolina taxes on gasoline in order to provide funding for the needed maintenance of our highways. While I must agree that funding for more maintenance of our highways is indeed necessary, I am convinced that there are alternatives to raising the gasoline taxes, and I suggest that the following should be considered:

-- Require low-cost registration and license plates for small trailers, which do not currently require either.

-- Require low-cost registration and license plates for mo-peds that are used on public highways.

-- Require driver’s licenses for people who operate mo-peds.

Regarding the trailers, I don’t know of any other state that does not require them to be licensed. As for the mo-peds and their operators, it seems to me that if we require golf carts to be registered, and a driver’s license to operate a golf cart legally, the same rules should apply.

I believe that if any or all of the three changes I suggest are implemented, we can easily fund the needed highway repairs.

Ed Urie, Pawleys Island

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.10

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos