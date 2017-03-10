Trump living champagne lifestyle on taxpayer dime

Weeks ago, The Sun News ran a major story on the $85 million spent for President Obama vacations over the course of his two terms. This expenses included the cost of travel, housing and expenses for staff, military and security -- not too mention, Air Force One.
I thought the article was unfair because it did not compare the expense to the previous president, who took more than 400 days on vacation.
For President Obama, it was $85 million over an eight-year-period, an average of $10.6 million per year. President Trump spent more than $10 million in his first month. This figure does not include the $15 million the taxpayers spend to protect the First Lady in New York and the hundreds of thousands of dollars to protect the vacationing Trump children.
At this rate, the lifestyles of the rich and famous will cost the taxpayers approximately $250 million per year.
George Blumenthal, Little River
Comments