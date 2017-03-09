Should we really ignore the signs about Trump and Hitler?

Re: “Obama has left the building”
Don't kid yourself. The nightmare has come to life and is still in the White House.
Do you remember Hitler? Well, when he assumed power, he called his top generals in for a briefing. President Trump has done the same.
Hitler wanted his munitions stockpile increased. Trump has called for more nukes.
Hitler ordered his military increased. In a Trump speech, he said he wanted a bigger and better military.
Hitler promised his people that Germany would be the best nation in the world. Trump has promised Americans that the U.S. would be the No. 1 nation in the world.
Hitler wanted all the Jews out of Germany. Trump wants all Mexican and Muslims out of America.
Hitler was accused of lying to the world. Trump has been accused of lying about world happenings and about groping women and got away with it because he is rich.
Both waved their arms and hands when giving a speech or bragging to the public.
Yes, Christ, this is your nightmare and it has started to get worse before it gets any better.
An embarrassment to the world.
Josh Blakey, Greenville
Comments