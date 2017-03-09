Horry County children need your help

Children who enter the foster care system are in need of caring adults to speak up for them in Family Court. The Guardian ad Litem is a strong child advocate for children. If you are older than 21 and can give 4 to 5 hours a month to visit a child, you can change a child’s life. You do not need a college degree, or a legal or social work background. The very best child advocates are people who simply care a great deal about children.
Horry County residents who are concerned about child abuse victims can get involved. The Horry County office of the Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is offering a 30-hour training program at no cost. The next training class starts Tuesday, March 28 in the Horry County Guardian ad Litem office: 1320 U.S. 501 Business Unit H Conway, S.C. 29526.
Contact Erin Marshall at the Horry County office, (843) 347-9750, or erin.marshall@admin.sc.gov today and learn more about how you can get involved. You can also get more information and download an application at horry.scgal.org.
Be the person who positively changes a child’s life forever!
Erin Marshall, Conway
