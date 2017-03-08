Tom Rice’s defense of this program has been life-altering

When you get older, worries about health can creep up. Many of us have niggling medical issues. Plus, the costs can be distressing, especially if you’re on a fixed budget. The best antidote I’ve found to these concerns is Medicare Advantage.
When I hit Medicare age, I decided to go with Medicare Advantage because it gave me my choice of a private health plan with complete coverage. Today, my plan does an exceptional job keeping me healthy.
Congressman Tom Rice has been a supporter of Medicare Advantage in years past and I am grateful. He represents me, and the rest of his senior constituency well in Washington, D.C., and I appreciate his work.
Seniors don’t want to worry about healthcare. Thanks to Medicare Advantage, and to Rep. Rice, I don’t. I get quality care with no hassle. That’s why I want every South Carolina elected official to defend this program.
Joe Wilson, Myrtle Beach
Comments