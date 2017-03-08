Letters to the Editor

March 8, 2017 6:18 AM

Tom Rice’s defense of this program has been life-altering

When you get older, worries about health can creep up. Many of us have niggling medical issues. Plus, the costs can be distressing, especially if you’re on a fixed budget. The best antidote I’ve found to these concerns is Medicare Advantage.

When I hit Medicare age, I decided to go with Medicare Advantage because it gave me my choice of a private health plan with complete coverage. Today, my plan does an exceptional job keeping me healthy.

Congressman Tom Rice has been a supporter of Medicare Advantage in years past and I am grateful. He represents me, and the rest of his senior constituency well in Washington, D.C., and I appreciate his work.

Seniors don’t want to worry about healthcare. Thanks to Medicare Advantage, and to Rep. Rice, I don’t. I get quality care with no hassle. That’s why I want every South Carolina elected official to defend this program.

Joe Wilson, Myrtle Beach

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.8

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos