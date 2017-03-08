Tourist: Myrtle Beach is driving me away and here’s why

We make the Myrtle Beach marathon’s 5-K and come at other times because it's fun and not too far away, but noted late summer 2016 that beach parking, even in the evening when you can take the dog out, had changed to pay parking.
Now, let's see. I pay for a room. We eat out. We buy stuff. We pay for the run. Getting dinged to walk out on the beach late in the day just ruins everything and has you constantly thinking, “Is my time up?”
“Better head back.”
“How much time do we need?”
Would Jimmy Buffett put up with this?
Ever notice how government keeps getting greedier. They are making us pay more to get less.
It's the opposite of Target, which has a viable business plan. Does the city really think “Pay more, get less” makes tourists like us think this is the destination to choose?
They like the tourists money but maybe just want to do a way with the pesky tourist.
Paid parking may just do it.
Jim and Dee Jenkins, Bishopville
Comments