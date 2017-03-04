What I would have said at Rice’s meeting

On Thursday Feb. 23, 2017, Congressman Tom Rice held a town hall at the Florence County Library. Congressman Rice came up to me while I was in line. I shook his hand, gave him a Winyah Rivers Foundation T-shirt and I told him I was looking forward to talking with him about clean water.
I stood with my hand held high for two hours waiting to be called on and never was. Had Congressman Rice allowed me to speak, I would have praised him for supporting our communities who experienced devastating, historical flooding. I would have reminded him how much his constituents cherish the beautiful area in which we live, how much we love to fish and swim in our rivers, and how important clean water and a healthy environment is to us all.
I would have asked him about bill HR 1179, which compromises a citizens’ right to confront threats to our drinking water. This bill would essentially tie communities’ hands when it comes to protecting our natural resources, resources that sustain our communities.
April O’Leary, Conway
Comments