Don’t repeat mistakes and build a wall

Ever heard of the Maginot Line? After World War I the French did not want to be invaded by Germany again so they spent all their defense resources building a wall along the German border. What happened? The Germans invaded Belgium, went around the wall, and marched through France.
What will happen if we build a wall along the Mexican border? Those who want to get in will go around it. We have thousands of miles of Pacific and Gulf Coast to arrive on. Do we want to turn the Gulf of Mexico into the Mediterranean with the bodies of dead immigrant children washing up on shore? Or, do we want to close down the tourist and fishing industries that support that area to close the borders?
Those who do not recognize the mistakes of the past are doomed to repeat them. The wall is an expensive and not very well thought out idea that will fail. Let’s recognize that fact before it costs us a fortune.
Frank Menadier, Carolina Shores, North Carolina
