We must unite and move forward together, even across disagreements

Re “To conservatives, telling both sides equals ‘liberal bias’” letter by Jimmy Lane of Loris.
First, thanks to The Sun News for publishing his letter. For that reason, I chose to write.
America has many views that I like. Some are not the best, but they are among us now and from all of us. That is OK.
Yes, I get upset seeing, in my view, some views not accepted. But that isabout the greatness of America. I have no problem disagreeing. But be sure you make it clear for me, though you think you understand what you said. Always try to be more sure you understand my side or other side better. If I can't do that, I may give in to anger.
That is alright, but please try keep following. All I am saying is please keep onward. As much as I stand still, that is not good.
Today's approach has more anger than I am comfortable with. That is me. We are to be making America great. Tearing down is not my idea of moving forward. I am a move forward person.
A serious issue is education. Man, we have made mistakes in education. But now let us not this keep us from focusing. For example, how many students have lost helping America be greater because free college is not in place?
Forget how some can abuse free college. It is never cost; it is a life saved. Just think how many better scientists, doctors, engineers, government officials and others we would get from an idea liked this.
Another example? Why jail when most of us have broken a known or unknown law? Yes, some might be guilty and free, so what? Full jails aren’t helping America be great.
I could go on. Instead, anger, negative and talking points about trying to save money isn't working. This is never greatness. Instead, let's learn how to be generous.
Come on, fighting self, others - our country - does not work. Yes, we are divided, but I want to see some moving on to another level and rebind America closer together. Healing is hard, but oh how much better it feels being well again.
I am glad about my views and welcome yours. They are important.
The writer lives in Conway.
