Trump earned the presidency - and, yes, he is a very smart man

Re: “Open Letter to so-called president: you are not emperor” column by Leonard Pitts Jr.
First, President Trump is the president, not the so-called president. (Fake news). Then Mr. Pitts begins with more (Fake news) by claiming that FBI director James Comey and Russian President Vladimir Putin helped elect President Trump. Sixteen intelligence agencies deny that Russia was able to hack into our election results.
As Mr. Pitts points out, this is the United States of America, a nation of laws. He mentions freedom of the press as being one of them. I also notice that he did not mention that anyone crossing our border illegally is breaking the law. Maybe he had a memory lapse about some of the laws and, like most of the alt-left, wants to enforce only those laws with which he agrees. Sorry, Mr. Pitts, but either we are a nation of laws, or we aren’t. You cannot have it both ways.
If you don’t agree with President Trump’s choices, that does not give you the right to refer to them as “trolls.”
Mr. Pitts also claimed that President Trump is not smart and doesn’t have a good heart. I ask you, Mr. Pitts, to look at his educational achievements, and his successes in business and you would see clearly that our president is smart.
Where did you get your information that Putin is his pal? Just more (Fake news).
You are right about one thing. President Trump was the emperor of his own fiefdom. Are you envious? He did have his name on the wall. He did have his name on the paychecks. He did make things happen. And you had to admit that it was probably hard to give it up just to be president of the United States. But he did.
Before he ran for office, everybody loved him. So, what has changed? Did he all at once become a different person? Or are the politicians just upset because he cannot be intimidated?
It is refreshing to see a president who doesn’t have to take a poll to decide what to do.
I read your bio, and clearly you have many accomplishments, but being unbiased is not one of them.
Saying that President Trump is a so-called president is like saying that you are a so-called journalist.
You have earned the title of journalist -- and Donald J. Trump has earned the right to be called president.
The writer lives in Little River.
Comments