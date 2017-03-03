Mr. President: You are failing

Dear Mr. President,
Your leadership and your administration are leading our country towards a non-functional democracy.
Instead of working for all Americans, your agenda is focused towards 40 percent of the population that supported you in the campaign. The campaign is over. You are now president, and it is time to think about the other 60 percent who did not support you. Remember, you lost the popular vote, so you do not have a mandate.
You still have to earn that mandate by working to unify the people of America. Until you show in words and actions that you are willing to work for all the people, the country will remain unsettled. People do not believe you, they do not trust you, and those are key signs of potential failure on the road ahead.
If you want to be a successful leader of this great nation, then you have to be able to influence the population to accept and support your vision. Your actions to date have not changed their minds. In fact, you are failing miserably.
Gary Hall, North Myrtle Beach
