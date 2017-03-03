This group of students among the best in Horry County

I am a school librarian who has a huge appreciation of her students. While a lot of my day is dealing with issues they may have created by procrastinating or not listening, I can genuinely say that I love how creative and smart and good-hearted many of our Horry County students truly are.
There is so much happiness in hearing that a student has finally enjoyed reading a book and connecting to a character. There is so much energy when listening to a student explain a creative approach to a history project, so much fulfillment from simply listening to a child and realizing how much they needed the individual attention.
After listening to Horry County School Board Chairman Joe DeFeo's comment about English for Speakers of Other Languages kids, I just have to say that many of our ESOL students are the most hard-working and authentically-engaged students we have.
I think that I speak for the majority of the Horry County Schools teachers when I welcome any and all students who are willing to learn.
Meredith Ritchie, Myrtle Beach
