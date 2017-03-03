Myrtle Beach’s downtown plan is unwise

To the Myrtle Beach City Council:
If you really want to draw more people to the downtown area, maybe you should use those millions to lower the parking fees.
Nobody wants to pay a minimum of $5 to go borrow a book and then pay another $5 to return it. And why no public input into this fiasco? You are paying 30 percent above market value for these properties, yet you contend public input would have made this worse ?
Please don't try to improve ocean highway properties or the beach - lest we lose all the tourism.
Dan Griffin, Horry County
