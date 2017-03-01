Two heroes came to our rescue

On a 31-degree, pitch dark December morning, we (a couple of octogenarians), left our Cherry Grove condo to return to our home in New Jersey for the holidays. We hadn't gotten far when I noticed a red warning light on the dashboard and pulled into Boulineau's parking lot to figure out the problem. Realizing it was low tire pressure, I was unsuccessful in trying to use the air hose at the service station.
Officer Tony Speedling came to our rescue, determined the air dispenser was out of order, found taxi operator Mr. Tripp, and told us to follow Mr. Tripp to his garage, where Mr. Tripp filled our tires and got us on our way -- refusing any compensation.
These two men went out of their way to help two strangers and are to be commended. They are truly blessed. Andd we thank them.
Jim and Marianne Robbins
