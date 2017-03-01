If you hate it here so much - leave

I would like to ask all the people rioting - not those simply demonstrating or enjoying free speech - but those rioting, what gives them the right to disrupt my government, services and peace just because they did not get their way and win the election?
They and the Democrats in Congress have done everything they can to disrupt life for the majority of us who were tired of the do-nothing Washington crowd that just wanted to line their pockets and keep their positions of prestige.
We are sick and tired of it and want our nation back. If they are so unhappy, they can go elsewhere, and we would be happy to see them off!
Patricia Korns, Myrtle Beach
