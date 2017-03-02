I don’t want ‘zombie prostitutes’ on my front page

Re “She didn’t want to become a prostitute. She became one anyway” article in The Sun News.
Really, Sun News!
Your Sunday front page, and almost two other pages, cover prostitution in Myrtle Beach. I know of no one who wants to wake up with their coffee and paper to read about the “zombie” prostitute. I guess she got her 15 minutes of fame.
This is a transient area, and we all know what is going on. How about covering some world news or any news that pertains to the South Carolina residents and what is important to them? Or the news from the Boeing company and President Trump’s visit? Or let's get local and cover the vast amount of trash on county roads and why there is no cleanup taking place?
There are so many intelligent and noteworthy things to be placing on the front page. How about a thorough investigation of the gangs infiltrating the area and what the real plan is to control the situation?
Or slamming Horry county for not fighting for their residents to use the “free” beaches and park free, as in the past?
Kim Garcia, Conway
