We need a better tax system - not casinos

I am a transplant to South Carolina like many current residents in Horry County. Along with our money, we bring ideas that have been tested and proven to work.
I keep reading about the increase in gas tax, the increase in auto sales tax, another increase in sales tax, and on and on. These taxes are all regressive in that they impact lower-income families by taking a bigger piece of their income than others. The only really fair taxes are income taxes and gross receipts taxes, as they are strictly based on income not what you buy.
Fuel taxes can help, but there should really be a “road use tax” on all the major trucking companies that use the interstate highways in our state. South Carolina needs to take a look at the fat cats who pay very little of their income to support the state.
Raise the income tax on those who have incomes above $250,000 to 4 percent to 5 percent of their gross income, with no deductions except mortgage interest.
Next, add a 0.1 percent gross receipts tax on all hotels, restaurants and condo rentals, no deductions. Collection would use state sales tax as the basis for the gross receipts and paid via the sales tax collection process. It’s simple and would generate significant funds for roads, infrastructure, and maybe even schools.
Oh yes, don't pay the teachers’ loans - just give them a raise!
And casinos are not the answer. Just look at Atlantic City.
Rick Comfort, North Myrtle Beach
