February 25, 2017 6:16 AM

If you are gonna tax trailers, do it the right way

About taxing trailers to improve roads. The legislators who feel taxing trailers would be a burden have probably considered that some people own several trailers, and to identify each with serial numbers, register and tag them would not only be a burden, but costly to state and public.

Some trailers would skip being used some years and would they have to keep up with a yearly tag. It would be a burden and unreasonable to consider this proposal.

But if the state should feel a tax was due on trailers, a color code could be used on tag date stickers such as, green (single axle), blue (tandem axle), red (commercial), etc.

A driver could just request a color code when he renews his tag each year, then send in $10, $25 or $50 for his sticker color.

Then he could pull any trailer the size he requested a sticker for. This would be no burden and little expense.

William Clubb, Myrtle Beach

Letters to the Editor

