Medicare program is saving my life; thank you, Sen. Scott

The Silver Sneakers Program, offered through my Medicare Advantage health insurance plan and strongly supported by Sen. Tim Scott, has enabled me to restore not only my physical health, but also my mental health.
Having torn a tendon from overuse while playing tennis in 2014 and not being able to do the kind of exercise I needed to remain healthy at age 70, I had fallen into a sadness due to the inactivity brought on by this injury.
Attending regular classes through Silver Sneakers since September of 2015 has eliminated the need for medication for the severe arthritis I have. And it has lifted my spirits and encouraged me to get involved with a weight loss program – all things that contribute to the excellent health I now enjoy.
I’m sure I’m not the only senior who, with the incentive of the free Silver Sneakers membership, has gotten in better shape and eliminated the need for costly medication because of participation in this program.
Thank you, Sen. Scott, for your continued support of Medicare Advantage.
Patricia Thompson, Pawleys Island
