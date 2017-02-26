Obama, Clinton wouldn’t qualify for POTUS under these rules

Re “New qualifications to become president of the U.S.” letter by Paul Archer.
Mr. Archer, your list of qualifications to become POTUS was quite humorous. But you missed a few really important ones. Liberals always tend to miss a few of the most important ones, especially when it serves their purpose.
So, here is an addition to your list:
1) Applicant must agree to fully and aggressively enforce all of the existing laws of the land and cannot instruct his attorney general to turn a blind eye to crime whether he personally agrees with the laws, especially immigration, or not.
2) Applicant must agree to follow the process to change any law that he does not agree with.
3) Applicant must agree to not sue entire states (like Arizona) for doing a legal job that the federal government is refuses to do.
4) Applicant must agree to support all first-responders (especially police), and in the rare instance where a policeman goes astray, handle it with unbiased professionalism.
5) Applicant must not only read the Constitution, but must understand it and agree to follow it on a daily basis.
6) Applicant should not have lived periods of his life with any aliases (like Barry) so that we cannot track his past.
7) Applicant will not make every effort to remove the word “God” from our country.
8) Applicant must agree to not bow, kneel or the kiss the rings of foreign kings or leaders because true American presidents bow to no one.
9) Applicant must agree to manage the country in a fiscally-responsible manner and not waste taxpayer dollars by paying ransom to terrorist Countries (like Iran) and must also agree to not run up our nation’s debt to historical levels.
10) Applicant must have more experience than being a community organizer.
11) Any applicant who knowingly destroys evidence (such as emails) or supports anyone who has done so to prevent a research of his past actions, legal or illegal, will automatically be disqualified.
12) Applicant must agree to not recklessly free criminals - felons, drug pushers and traitors - back onto the streets of America in his final days in office.
Archer, if you intended this to be a fair and equal process, then let’s make it one.
Your list seemed to focus on super lightweight stuff, such as hair and respecting the press – even when they don’t deserve it.
You should consider deploying your one-sided liberal agenda down in Pawleys Island, where folks may be more gullible than the rest of us.
The writer lives in Murrells Inlet.
