If questions about Trump’s sanity grow, he can be removed

During the entertaining presidential campaign here a year ago, I wrote that Donald Trump would either be great, or a disaster. I wish we had paid more attention to his constant over the top exaggerations, character assassinations and outright lies, which have continued into his presidency.
Now columnist George Will calls him a “political sociopath,” while 25,000 mental health professionals have gone to a website expressing serious concern about his mental fitness to serve as president.
Fortunately, we have Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, which passed in 1967 because of concerns that an unstable president might use our nuclear arsenal. It states that if the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet conclude that the president is unable to do his job, for whatever reason, they can remove him and install the vice president as president.
If President Trump continues to ignore reality and lapses into delusions, it is comforting to know that the Constitution provides a quick solution. Congress would have to approve his final removal.
Dick Withington, Myrtle Beach
