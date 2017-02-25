We don’t need casinos; we already have utility trailers that can be taxed

After reading letters about having casino gaming to raise money for roads and bridges, here is something to think about.
It cost millions of dollars for New Jersey to start their gaming. Has anyone see Atlantic City lately? Any idea where the money went? I'll bet the people in Trenton know.
So before we jump the gun, let’s look at a better cash cow: utility trailers would be the best way to go.
Can anyone figure out how many trailers there are in South Carolina? To license and register all of them would bring in more money, and a lot faster. Many people have said to do this would put a heavy burden on the public. I don't think so. Most of those trailers are used to make money. A graduate registration fee per year is the best answer.
As long as the money is dedicated for roads and bridges, it should not find its way into some politician’s pocket.
New Jersey taxpayers can tell you that.
The people of South Carolina need to use their heads.
Don Roberts, Murrells Inlet
