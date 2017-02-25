Vote out school board members who vote for pay bump

The Horry County School Board of Education is poised to vote themselves a pay raise nearly doubling the salary they are receiving now.
They will be paid more than school board members in all districts in South Carolinas. We are the third largest district in the state but are 63rd in graduation rate, at 80.1 percent, while the top 10 have over a 90 percent graduation rate. Four of the 10 districts have no salary for board members. On ACT scores, Horry is 65th.
All of this is data taken from the South Carolina Department of Education 2016 state report and the South Carolina School Boards Association from August 2016.
I don't know about all of you, but my retirement income has not gone up in four to five years, but my cost of living and taxes have. The taxes on our homes and real estate funds are more for the school district than Horry County government.
Would you join me in voting these incumbent representative out if they vote for this much pay increase?
Ronald D. Todd, Myrtle Beach
