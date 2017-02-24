Horry County board votes for pay raise, I’ll vote them out of office

Thank you for the Sunday commentary on the Horry County School Board pay raise.
As a registered voter who moved into Horry County within the last year, I am appalled that the board would even consider such an exorbitant 66 percent raise.
While living in New Jersey, I spent more than 18 years serving my community on the local school board, serving as vice president, president, and lead negotiation person. All of this was done as a volunteer. I also chose to give back to my community by not seeking reimbursement for valid expenses because the money could be used for better purposes to educate students in my community. Yes, no compensation and no expenses reimbursed.
I also recognize that it takes a lot of time. If the pay raise is that crucial and the time commitment is too much at the current pay rate, consider resigning and using your free time to get a part-time job to earn what you would be giving up. Others will step up and serve the community.
If the board has excess money that is not needed to educate Horry County students, then the excess should be returned to the taxpayers. Alternatively, where else could this money be used to better educate our children? Teachers? Books and supplies? Maintenance? Debt reduction? That annual amount would payoff more than $1.3million of 4 percent semi-annual bonds in 30 years. And the extra annual costs will continue after the 30 years.
As a senior citizen, I vote. My displeasure with this money grab will be reflected in votes for the chairman and my District 2 representative.
James Kirtland, Garden City Beach
