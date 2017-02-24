Trump disrespected Obama, why shouldn’t he be disrespected, too?

Re “Trump should not be disrespected by fellow elected leaders” letter by Patricia Korns.
Korns complains that Rep. John Lewis is disrespecting the office of the president. I assume that her criticism of Lewis is based on his questioning of Russian influence in our electoral process. She points out that Donald Trump is our president and that he is also Lewis’s president. I might ask, is this the same Trump who spent three years, not three weeks disrespecting President Obama and questioning his legitimacy as our president?
Wasn’t President Obama Trump’s president also?
Korns also says that “perhaps people should listen and watch to at least give the newly-elected president a chance to prove or disapprove himself.”
Why, then, did Trump give President Obama absolutely no time after his election to prove or disapprove himself? Why did Trump continue his bold face lies about the birther Issue?
In conclusion, I would like to say to Korns that Trump has shown that he has absolutely no respect for the office of the president, but you feel that we should respect Trump because he occupies this office.
I will finish with a very appropriate saying, “What goes around comes around.”
Respectfully,
Carl Albaugh, Myrtle Beach
