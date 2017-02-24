Divided, we may actually fall

The slogan, “United we stand, divided we fall,” is coming into play, especially the latter. The world is scratching its head. After all, Vladimir Putin accomplished this by hacking and Citizen Trump (President Donald Trump) did the rest with executive orders, starting with the wall, which will be paid for with taxpayer money and partially built with President Trump's tax returns.
Now we have, as usual, the dysfunctional Congress which forgets the public. It’s all about no compromise, gridlock, just about saving their jobs.
Well, Citizen Trump is running out of shoes to drop. Iran hopes there is a third one and not a bomb. Aren’t alternate facts grand?
Robert Cummings, Surfside Beach
