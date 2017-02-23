POTUS qualifications list was a bad joke

Re “New qualifications to become president of the U.S.” letter by Paul Archer.
Wow. Just read the letter by Paul Archer, with its 25 conditions of employment to apply for the office of the President of the United States.
Yes, I was scratching my head and just plain wondering who could pass muster on all of these conditions. Gosh, I thought that if these three individuals were American citizens and still alive they could be vetted by Mr. Archer as being acceptable: Pope Francis, Mother Teresa or Mahatma Gandhi.
I assume Mother Teresa would be OK, even though she was a woman. On the flip side, as I believe that this has to some sort of rehearsal for “Saturday Night Live” or Comedy Central, another three just came to mind.
The Three Stooges, Curly, Larry and Moe. And Curly would say, “Why, Soitenly!”
Maybe this was a good selection as I heard the refrain, “Why, I oughta!”
Then the thought to me seemed an excellent one. We are going to hear, perhaps, out of the White House from one of the Three Stooges if elected as he walks into the Office Office “Nyuk,nyuk, nyuk”.
George J. Wilberg, Murrells Inlet
