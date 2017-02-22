Forgiveness remains vital

What are some of the ways we need to know about unforgiveness?
Unforgiveness holds us back from drawing closer to God, in our journey here on Earth to get inner peace. We must forgive as God forgives us. When we repent and ask for forgiveness first, we should ask God to help us forgive from the heart. We can't do it by ourselves.
Pray for ourselves that in time we will be able to forgive the person, not just say we forgive them.
Pray for the person who hurt us so they won't hurt someone the way they hurt us, also that they change and are aware of how they hurt us. They might not even know this.
We know this will be done when we ask these requests in God's holy will. God's timing is always good, but not always easy.
When we do these things, we will notice the inner peace we get in time to change for the better.
God wants us to praise and thank him before we get our answers.
Kay Bonner, Myrtle Beach
Comments