Puppy abusers in Myrtle Beach got off with a slap on the wrist

Re: “Car was locked and appeared empty, except for the cries from the trunk” Feb. 20 article in The Sun News.
I am furious that Myrtle Beach police officers only cited Bobby Antwon Hudson and Sonya McKenzie Hudson with cruelty to animals after leaving an 8-week-old puppy locked in the truck of their car and then, worst of all, let them keep the puppy to look for another hotel that would allow an animal.
Obviously, they were not prepared to take a puppy and have it live out its life in a safe and caring environment. What made the police think they should give it back to them and not believe they would do worse than what they did in the first two hours of owning it?
Shame on the owners, and I sincerely hope the police rethinks that decision if they have another call like that in the future. Plenty of kind people would have taken that poor puppy.
Carole Stiglin, Pawleys Island
