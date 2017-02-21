Kindness abounds at shopping center

In mid-December, I fell in the Center South shopping center parking lot in Myrtle Beach, breaking my ankle. Thank you to the kind people who assisted me that evening, the gentlemen who picked me up off the ground and the lady who held my hand until my husband and EMS arrived.
You were truly guardian angels, and I appreciate your kindness more than words can say.
A big thank you also goes out to Strand Orthopaedic Consultants for their care, to the Prestwick community for the countless meals, and pet care, and for their love and friendship, to my South Atlantic Bank family for their help and kindness, and to my husband Greg for his patience, goodness and care. I can’t say thank you enough, but I am going to try!
Barbara Marshall, Myrtle Beach
