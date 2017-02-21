Dear President Trump: Russia is not our friend

Am I missing something? Where are the Americans who ought to know that Russia is a communist country with a former KGB spy as its leader and a country that inserted itself into our electoral process?
Is no one outraged that our president is praising Vladimir Putin, a man who is engaged in overthrowing the governments of countries that finally rid themselves of Soviet influence and the one who stole Crimea from Ukraine?
Oh yes, Putin is only protecting those Russian speakers in Ukraine, but New York had better watch out, because there are Russian speakers in New York’s ‘Little Odessa” (Brighton Beach), and Putin might wish to protect these also.
Wake up patriots. Putin is not our friend, and our president and his staff need to recognize that fact and act accordingly
John P. Parkinson, Myrtle Beach
Comments